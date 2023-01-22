Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Streets and Sans deploys 200 salt trucks amid snowfall

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has sent out over 200 salt trucks overnight as snow continues to fall Sunday morning.

The trucks will focus on addressing snow and ice along the city's arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive to make sure they're safe and passable for drivers.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reports snowfall will end by midday.

"DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust resources when needed. Cooler temperatures are expected tonight, and residents are urged to take caution while traveling," the department said. 

To view the city's truck fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.