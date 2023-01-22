First Alert Weather: Light snow through midday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light snow during the overnight will stick around this morning. Perhaps an inch of accumulation. A bit warmer than yesterday.
Sunshine returns Monday. Next chance of snow is Wednesday with some accumulation possible. Colder temps by the end of the 7 day period.
Stats
Normal High- 31
Saturday- 31
Today- 37
Sunrise- 7:13am
Forecast
Today- Light snow this morning totaling about an inch. High of 37.
Tonight- Cloudy and 26.
Monday- Partly cloudy and 36.
