First Alert Weather: Light snow through midday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light snow during the overnight will stick around this morning. Perhaps an inch of accumulation. A bit warmer than yesterday.

Sunshine returns Monday. Next chance of snow is Wednesday with some accumulation possible. Colder temps by the end of the 7 day period.

Stats

Normal High- 31

Saturday- 31

Today- 37

Sunrise- 7:13am

Forecast

Today- Light snow this morning totaling about an inch. High of 37.

Tonight- Cloudy and 26.

Monday- Partly cloudy and 36.