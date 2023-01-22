Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Light snow through midday

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Accumulating light snowfall through midday 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light snow during the overnight will stick around this morning. Perhaps an inch of accumulation. A bit warmer than yesterday.

Sunshine returns Monday. Next chance of snow is Wednesday with some accumulation possible. Colder temps by the end of the 7 day period.

Stats

Normal High- 31

Saturday- 31

Today- 37

Sunrise- 7:13am

Forecast

Today- Light snow this morning totaling about an inch. High of 37.

Tonight- Cloudy and 26.

Monday- Partly cloudy and 36.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 6:01 AM

