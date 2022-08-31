Illinois Rep. La Shawn Ford proposes state crackdown on illegal street racing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state lawmaker wants to change state law to crack down on illegal street racing, so-called "street takeovers," and other dangerous driving stunts.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) wants to extend the state's mob action statute to include illegal street racing, and other reckless driving stunts commonly known as "drifting," which refers to the fishtail effect that occurs when the back of a car slides after a sharp turn.

Under Illinois law, anyone convicted of mob action faces up to 6 years in prison.

If approved by the Illinois General Assembly, the proposal would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

"This kind of illegal activity is a detriment to surrounding neighbors, and they shouldn't have to put up with it," Ford said in a statement. "Beyond the noise, these illegal street closures can impact emergency services and cause other problems. It needs to stop now."

His proposal comes after Chicago Police responded to several calls of street racing across the city over the weekend, including one that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman who was killed when she was hit by a speeding car while in the crosswalk near 65th and Cicero.

The City Council last month passed its own attempt to crack down on street racing, by authorizing police to impound cars involved in such stunts, even if the vehicle's owner is not there when the car is found. The city also could impose fines of up to $10,000.