Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois Rep. La Shawn Ford proposes state crackdown on illegal street racing

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois lawmaker proposes expanding mob action laws to illegal street racing
Illinois lawmaker proposes expanding mob action laws to illegal street racing 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state lawmaker wants to change state law to crack down on illegal street racing, so-called "street takeovers," and other dangerous driving stunts.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) wants to extend the state's mob action statute to include illegal street racing, and other reckless driving stunts commonly known as "drifting," which refers to the fishtail effect that occurs when the back of a car slides after a sharp turn.

Under Illinois law, anyone convicted of mob action faces up to 6 years in prison.

If approved by the Illinois General Assembly, the proposal would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

"This kind of illegal activity is a detriment to surrounding neighbors, and they shouldn't have to put up with it," Ford said in a statement. "Beyond the noise, these illegal street closures can impact emergency services and cause other problems. It needs to stop now."

His proposal comes after Chicago Police responded to several calls of street racing across the city over the weekend, including one that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old woman who was killed when she was hit by a speeding car while in the crosswalk near 65th and Cicero.

The City Council last month passed its own attempt to crack down on street racing, by authorizing police to impound cars involved in such stunts, even if the vehicle's owner is not there when the car is found. The city also could impose fines of up to $10,000.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 4:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.