Stray showers, heavy at times with 80s for highs in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few spotty showers will be possible for Sunday. The rain could be heavy at times, especially near the I-88 Corridor.

Highs will reach the lower 80s for most of us, but the upper 70s are expected near the immediate lake shore due to a lake breeze, with winds sustained at 5 to 10 mph from the northeast. Normal for this time of year is 85 degrees for a high and 67 degrees for a low, so it will be a touch cooler today region-wide, with humidity levels slowly increasing.

Drier conditions return overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

The workweek forecast is almost copy-and-paste for Monday. Tuesday has a 30% chance for rain and storms, with the heaviest rainfall and greatest storm coverage expected Wednesday.

Thursday, a brief cool-down is expected with highs in the 70s and more sunshine. Sunny skies will round out the week.

