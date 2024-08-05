Storm chances through Monday night in Chicago

Watch CBS News
By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storm chances increase to start the week in Chicago. 

A marine warning is in effect on Monday due to dangerous conditions along the lakefront. According to the National Weather Service, stronger storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening. 

Storms are possible throughout most of the day and into Monday night with stronger storms near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. Gusty wind and hail are the main storm threats. 

Monday's highs will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.   

 Cooler conditions move in for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s. 

