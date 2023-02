Stolen Land Rover crashes into CPD squad car on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car slammed into a police car in the Austin neighborhood.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of South Central Avenue.

Police say officers were trying to stop a stolen 2019 Land Rover when it hit an unoccupied squad car.

No one was hurt.

Police do not have anyone in custody.