$2.4 million in stolen goods recovered from Chicago store accused of reselling them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner and an employee of a Near West Side store have been arrested on felony charges, after Cook County Sheriff's police recovered $2.4 million in stolen merchandise they allegedly were selling to customers.

Sheriff's police said officers executed a search warrant at the store in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street on July 2, after investigators discovered employees were knowingly buying stolen goods and reselling them at the store.

Investigators said store employees also instructed the thieves involved to steal specific clothing, shoes, and fragrances that they would then resell.

Cook County Sheriff's police recovered $2.4 million in stolen goods from a Near West Side store which was allegedly reselling them to customers. Cook County Sheriff

Sheriff's police recovered thousands of items of stolen merchandise with a retail value of about $2.4 million from the store. Officers also discovered five guns and multiple magazines, including an extended clip and a large drum magazine, along with 200 rounds of ammunition.

The store's owner, 44-year-old Darris Kelly, of Maywood, has been charged with one felony count of theft. An employee, 50-year-old Jerry Walker, of Broadview, has been charged one felony count each of theft and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both men made their first court appearance on July 4, and were released from custody while they await trial. They're due back in court on July 26.