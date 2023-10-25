Thieves steal dog from owner with autism in south Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – The day after CBS 2 reported on a story of a beloved family dog that was stolen at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side, we learned of another dog that was taken in the south suburbs.

In the latest case, the owner said the thieves took the dog from her son, who has autism and is recovering from cancer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos obtained the surveillance video of the theft that you'll see only on CBS 2.

"He liked me, and he liked my mom, and I called him my fur baby," said O'Shay Bates.

He was more than just their fur baby. He was O'Shay's best friend.

DJ, a 2-year-old Pocket bully, has been a member of the Bates family since this past summer when they welcomed him into their home. He was a gift from O'Shay's mom as he navigated a bout of testicular cancer.

"He is a great companion for my son that has autism," Crystal Bates, O'Shay's mom, said. "He keeps him focused. It's very therapeutic for him."

DJ hasn't been home since Sunday, when he was abducted by a pair of thieves on the prowl. Surveillance footage obtained by CBS 2 from a nearby funeral home captured the moment on Sunday just after 5:30 p.m. when O'Shay was coming home from a walk with DJ.

Soon after, a white Nissan sedan pulled up, a man walked out and knocked on the door.

"He said, 'Are you selling the pet?'" O'Shay said. "I said, 'No.' He said, 'You wanna smoke weed?' and I said, 'No. I don't do that.'"

After nearly 10 minutes of inquiring about the dog, the man, who wore a mask, left only to return a short time later to grab the leash and take off with the dog.

What the surveillance footage didn't show was O'Shay frantically chasing the thief through multiple lawns down the block. The chase ended when the thief went into an alley and hopped into a waiting vehicle.

The family said the car was the white Nissan sedan captured on surveillance footage.

"They saw him as an easy target because he is a person with a disability. I think that's just horrible," Crystal said.

As Calumet City police investigate the theft, the Bates family prayed for DJ's safe return.

"I don't know why he's not over here seeing me, seeing how I look, you know?" O'Shay said. "It's terrible."

Anyone with information on the missing dog is urged to contact Calumet City police.