Stolen car crashes on Chicago's South Side; 3 boys apprehended

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three boys were taken into custody Sunday evening after a car wanted in a hijacking rolled over near 63rd and State streets.

At 8:25 p.m., Illinois State Police were notified of a car that had been stolen in a carjacking in Chicago. The car was spotted near 56th and State streets in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The car sped off before state police tried to pull it over. It eventually lost control under a railroad overpass at 63rd and State streets, and the three juveniles were taken into custody, police said.

Chicago Police are investigating.