Police search for person who stole ambulance from fire station on Chicago's West Side

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police seek person who stole ambulance on Chicago's West Side
00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person who stole an ambulance from a fire station in the Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South California Avenue.

A patrol crew later found the ambulance in the 2600 block of South Wolcott Avenue in the lower West Side.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the vehicle. 

First published on October 19, 2022 / 8:24 AM

