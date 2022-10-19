Police search for person who stole ambulance from fire station on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person who stole an ambulance from a fire station in the Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night.
It happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South California Avenue.
A patrol crew later found the ambulance in the 2600 block of South Wolcott Avenue in the lower West Side.
It's unclear if anything was taken from the vehicle.
