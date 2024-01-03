Still without Vukevic and LaVine, Bulls lose to Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 13 assists and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 11 points for New York, and Isaiah Hartenstein had a career-high 20 rebounds along with 10 points.

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points for Chicago. Colby White added 26.

The Bulls continue to play without two of their four leading scorers. Nikola Vucevic missed his fifth straight game because of a strained left adductor and Zach LaVine, who hasn't played since Nov. 28, is sideline by inflammation in his right foot.

Alex Caruso's 3-pointer gave Chicago its biggest lead of the game at 54-44 with just over two minutes remaining in the half. A late surge brought the Knicks to 55-51 at halftime, and New York opened the second half on an 8-2 run to reclaim the lead.

The Knicks increased the lead to eight points several times in the third quarter and led 86-78 heading into the fourth. The Bulls closed to within one at 90-89 on DeRozan's 3-pointer, but New York had a 9-2 run to push the advantage it to eight.

Still up by six, 101-95, the Knicks scored the next 11 points to put the game away.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Hosts Charlotte on Friday night.

Knicks: At Philadelphia on Friday night.