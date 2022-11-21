2 injured in Stevenson Expressway crash; inbound lanes reopened

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway reopened Monday afternoon, nearly six hours after two people were injured in a three-car accident.

Illinois State Police said a vehicle was heading north on Interstate 55 near Central Avenue around 8:45 a.m., at a high rate of speed, when it hit another vehicle, before veering into the ditch on the left side of the expressway, going airborne, and flipping over several times in the southbound lanes, where it hit another vehicle head-on.

Chicago: All lanes of the inbound Stevenson Expwy (I-55) are blocked at Central Avenue because of a crash. Traffic is slowly passing by the crash on the left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/7h6yTmJJWm — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) November 21, 2022

The driver of the first and third vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries.

All northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Central Avenue after the crash. Those lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m., police said.