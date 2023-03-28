Watch CBS News
Stevenson Expressway accident leaves two men dead, one critically injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed late Monday and a third was left in critical condition when a car flipped over on the Stevenson Expressway.

The accident happened on the Stevenson at Cicero Avenue at 8:05 p.m.

The car had been on the Stevenson when it flipped over a median guardrail – ejecting three people.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. A 26-year-old man died at St. Anthony Hospital, while a 30-year-old man died at the scene.

Chicago and Illinois State Police were also on the scene.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 9:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

