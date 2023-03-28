Stevenson Expressway accident leaves two men dead, one critically injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed late Monday and a third was left in critical condition when a car flipped over on the Stevenson Expressway.
The accident happened on the Stevenson at Cicero Avenue at 8:05 p.m.
The car had been on the Stevenson when it flipped over a median guardrail – ejecting three people.
A 42-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. A 26-year-old man died at St. Anthony Hospital, while a 30-year-old man died at the scene.
Chicago and Illinois State Police were also on the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.