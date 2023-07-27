Former Bear Steve McMichael voted semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael was among the 12 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Known as Mongo, the defensive tackle was a force to be reckoned with during his 15-year career, including 13 years with the Bears. McMichael was on the 1985 Bears team that won Super Bowl XX.

McMichael appeared in a franchise-record 191 straight games for the Bears and has the second-most sacks (92.5) in team history.

The news comes two years after McMichael revealed he has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The 12 semifinalists will be cut down to no more than three finalists on Aug. 22. Bears owner Virginia McCaskey did not advance to the semifinalist field in the coach/contributor category.