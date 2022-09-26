State Sen. Karina Villa, local organizations host collection drive for National Diaper Awareness Week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- National Diaper Awareness Week kicks off this week.
The goal is to raise awareness of the problem many low-income families face to provide enough diapers to keep their children dry, clean, and healthy.
This weekend, State Sen. Karina Villa and local organizations are teaming up to host a diaper drive.
Volunteers will meet at the Jewel-Osco near Kirk Road and Foxfield Drive in Saint Charles to collect items.
The event kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. and will run through Sunday.
