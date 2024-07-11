Watch CBS News
2 people hold police in lengthy standoff in Chicago's Fulton Market District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team remained on the scene after six hours Thursday night in a standoff with two people in a luxury apartment high-rise in the Fulton Market District.

At 4:29 p.m., police were called to the Onni Fulton Market, 355 N. Halsted St. A SWAT team responded after two people barricaded themselves.

Halsted Street, which crosses over the Kennedy Expressway in that area, was blocked off at the scene.

The standoff remained in progress at 10:30 p.m.

Police have not specified how it began or provided other details.

