Stabbing in Grant Park skate park leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed and critically injured Wednesday evening in the Skate Park in Grant Park.

The stabbing happened at 6:35 p.m. in the skate park near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

The 33-year-old man was stabbed throughout his body after a quarrel with an unknown attacker, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area 3 detectives are investingating.

In June, a 26-year-old woman was stabbed during a quarrel at the Grant Park skate park. She was also critically injured, but survived.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 9:22 PM

