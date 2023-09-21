Stabbing in Grant Park skate park leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed and critically injured Wednesday evening in the Skate Park in Grant Park.
The stabbing happened at 6:35 p.m. in the skate park near Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.
The 33-year-old man was stabbed throughout his body after a quarrel with an unknown attacker, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area 3 detectives are investingating.
In June, a 26-year-old woman was stabbed during a quarrel at the Grant Park skate park. She was also critically injured, but survived.
