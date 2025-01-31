2 men stabbed on CTA platform in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were stabbed at a Chicago Transit Authority platform in downtown Chicago Thursday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said two men were arguing with another man on a train platform at the Clark and Lake CTA station. That person stabbed both of the men, one in the face and the other in the chest, before running off.

The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were both listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.