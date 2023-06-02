St. Sabina Youth Choir to perform at Gospel Music Festival in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taylor Swift isn't the only performer tearing up a stage downtown this weekend. The Chicago Gospel Music Festival returns to Millennium Park on Saturday.

Performers include DJ Mike P, Praize Productions, Destiny Worship Center Chorale, Janet Sutton and the Voices of Acme, Karen Clark Sheard, Tye Tribett, and more.

Gospel Fest begins at noon Saturday with a series of concerts at Cloud Gate, also known as "The Bean."

Performances at the main stage at Jay Pritzker Pavilion begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The festival includes a special performance by the Selah Saint Sabina Youth Choir at Cloud Gate at noon.

Their conductor, Sam Williams, told streaming anchor Brad Edwards the choir is back in full force, after being forced to miss some big performances due to the pandemic.

"We got asked to sing with Kirk Franklin, which is one of my musical mentors, and then all of a sudden the pandemic hit, and then boom, it just canceled out," Williams said.

If you can't make it out to Gospel Fest, the youth choir also will perform at Saint Sabina's end-of-the-year school rally on July 16.