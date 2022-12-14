'People are hurting': St. Sabina gives1,200 free meals to the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is on a mission to feed the masses, giving away food to more than 1,000 people.

CBS 2's Sara Machi is there for the big event.

They opened the doors right at 3:00 to a huge crowd. In fact, the people who were there at the front door started lining up at 1:30 p.m., more than an hour and a half before they opened.

They're giving out about 1,200 meals, and it's actually a smaller number than in previous years. But they're happy to be back for the annual tradition, since it's the first time they've held it since 2019.

The giveaway is done in partnership with BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine. Organizers said they are not concerned at all by the turn out. They said that inflation is top of mind for everybody especially folks on the South Side.

"People are hurting. They are standing a couple of hours in line here for a hot meal. That should say something by itself," said Father Michael Pfleger.

The meal giveaway is going until 7:00 p.m. and already dozens of people coming through. Father Pfleger said it's just one of the ways they're feeding the community ahead of Christmas.