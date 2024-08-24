St. Sabina Church gives 1,200 free backpacks to Chicago Public Schools students

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago children are ready for the new school year thanks to a huge back-to-school giveaway at St. Sabina Church.

Families at the Peace in the Streets summer block party said they are grateful for the help.

"It's stressful. It's overwhelming, especially with me with seven children. I'm all over the place," said Shawnta Griffin.

The Witherite Law Group teamed up with St. Sabina Church to help parents and kids prepare for school.

"We want to reach into communities where our clients come from, and we want to lift up whole communities," said Amy Witherite.

The church parking lot was transformed into a back-to-school block party, and every kid in line received a free backpack filled with school supplies.

"I got a pencil case, crayons, markers, glue, and then scissors," said second-grader Anthony Sayles.

In one afternoon, 1,200 backpacks were given away.

"It helps me save, and then whatever I get from here, I can put money on something else," Griffin said.

Parents don't have to spend on haircuts either. Three barbers inside the Ultimate Experience Mobile Barbershop gave free cuts.

"He said he's tired of his mom cutting his hair, so he's going to get a real haircut today," said Joseph Jemison III as he cut one boy's hair. "Basically help boost their confidence and their self esteem."

St. Sabina is a one-stop shop for the community Father Michael Pfleger serves.

"Bookbag is an extra expense. Haircut is an extra expense. There were people lined up here at 5 o'clock this morning to get a bookbag. It didn't begin until noon," Pfleger said.

"We're just out to have a good time in our community," Griffin said. "You know, something positive, so whatever we get, we're grateful for it."

The three-hour party also featured free food, yard games, bounce houses, and more.