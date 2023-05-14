St. Matthias Catholic Church to hold first mass in over 2 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parishioners will hold mass in one North Side church they're trying to keep open.

This will be the first Sunday mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church in more than two years.

The Archdiocese lets the church, located at 2310 W Ainslie St. in Lincoln Square, hold mass twice a year while parishioners appeal the decision to close its doors.

St. Matthias was closed when it merged with Queen of Angels to form the new Queen of Apostles Parish.

The mass will take place at 11 a.m.