Catalytic converter thief fires shots at priest outside Chicago Catholic school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A would-be thief fired shots at a priest Monday morning after he caught two men trying to steal a catalytic converter outside St. Ignatius College Prep.

Police said two men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a blue Toyota Prius parked outside the school's rectory shortly before 6 a.m., when a 37-year-old priest heard the noises and walked outside.

One of the would-be thieves fired three shots at the priest. A source said the priest was grazed by a bullet, but did not report his injury. At least one bullet struck the rectory.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

School officials could not immediately provide further information.