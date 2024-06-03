Watch CBS News
Local News

Catalytic converter thief fires shots at priest outside Chicago Catholic school

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A would-be thief fired shots at a priest Monday morning after he caught two men trying to steal a catalytic converter outside St. Ignatius College Prep.

Police said two men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a blue Toyota Prius parked outside the school's rectory shortly before 6 a.m., when a 37-year-old priest heard the noises and walked outside.

One of the would-be thieves fired three shots at the priest. A source said the priest was grazed by a bullet, but did not report his injury. At least one bullet struck the rectory.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

School officials could not immediately provide further information.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 10:40 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.