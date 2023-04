St. Edmund's roped off after falling debris from Oak Park's oldest Catholic church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Huge chunks of Oak Park's oldest Catholic church came crumbling down during Tuesday night's storm.

The entire area surrounding St. Edmund's is now roped off. As a result, all Easter services this weekend will be held at Ascension Church.