Police investigate St. Charles home invasion

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In northwest suburban St. Charles, officers are investigating a home invasion and shooting.

Officers believe three people entered an apartment, through an unlocked sliding glass door on Saturday. They then zip-tied the hands of everyone inside, and demanded items from them.

When a 25-year-old man showed up at the house to help, there was an exchange of gunfire. He was shot and remains hospitalized.
One of the suspects was also shot, and died.

A third person is now facing home invasion and attempted first degree murder charges.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

