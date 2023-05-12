Top squash players gather in Chicago's Union Station for international tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been through Union Station the past few days, you probably noticed something a little different.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn has more on the championship sporting event in the middle of the transportation hub.

It's hard to miss the large, glass encased court in the middle of the Grand Hall. It's a squash court and the top players in the world are competing in the Professional Squash Association World Championships.

The event includes a former champion with a pretty remarkable comeback story.

What a week it's been here in Chicago 🤩



Thanks everyone for joining us 👊#PSAWorldChamps pic.twitter.com/rUC5rD42IJ — PSA World Championships (@PSAWorldChamps) May 12, 2023