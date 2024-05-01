Muslim activists plan rally in Springfield to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds to rally in Springfield, seeking support for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds to rally in Springfield, seeking support for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds to rally in Springfield, seeking support for ceasefire in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of more than 200 people were headed to Springfield on Wednesday to rally for a ceasefire in Gaza during the annual Muslim Action Day at the Illinois State Capitol.

The annual lobbying day is meant to strengthen relationships between lawmakers and Muslim civic groups.

Belinda Tibayan, a middle school and high school coordinator at Muslim Community Center Academy College Prep in Morton Grove, is bringing students along for the ride.

"Our students will take a tour of the capitol, they'll meet with the senators and legislators," she said. "I do want them to be engaged. I want them to be enthusiastic as they head on to college and then make sure that they do vote."

In addition to health care and insurance coverage, the group hopes to talk to lawmakers about how the government is supporting Palestinians and other civilians in Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

A guest speaker will also give firsthand accounts about the situation there as activists urge state lawmakers to support the call for a ceasefire in Gaza.