Mass shooting on Southwest Side leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed, and three others were wounded following a mass shooting on the city's Southwest Side Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police say a group of men were standing outside on the sidewalk when a black charger approached and someone from inside fired multiple shots in their direction – striking four men.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the rear and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the left knee and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered three gunshot wounds to the inner thigh and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The fourth victim, a 58-year-old man, was shot in the hip and lower back and was taken to U of C in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 5:35 AM

