More than 1,700 Southwest Airlines flights delayed nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A technology issue has forced more than 1,700 Southwest Airlines flights to be delayed on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., the FAA confirmed Southwest had requested a pause of its departures nationwide. As of 10 a.m., the FAA said "the pause has been fully canceled."

"Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost," Southwest said in a statement. "Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning's brief disruption."

According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, more than 1,700 Southwest flights nationwide were delayed as of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, or about 41% of the airline's flights.

Southwest is the dominant airline at Midway International Airport, and the Chicago Department of Aviation reported that 221 flights at Midway had been delayed as of 10:20 a.m., out of 549 total flights on Tuesday, although those figures are not broken down by airline.

Southwest is no stranger to technology issues impacting operations. Last December, widespread winter weather and outdated staffing technology resulted in thousands of Southwest flights being canceled during the peak of holiday travel season. Last month the airline released an action plan in response to the travel disruptions, which includes making investments to update its technology.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News Chicago.