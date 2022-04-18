Watch CBS News

Southbound Bishop Ford shut down at 159th Street for over an hour after gunfire

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Gunfire was reported on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Monday afternoon, but no one was injured.

Illinois State Police said at 1:23 p.m., troopers were called to the southbound Bishop Ford at 159th Street for a reported expressway shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Just before 3 p.m., state police closed southbound I-94 at 159th Street for an investigation. All lanes were back open by 5:15 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the gunfire erupting is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

