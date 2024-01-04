Chicago Shooting: 2 shot, including 11-year-old boy, on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot, including an 11-year-old, in Chicago's Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side Thursday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was inside a residence in the 300 block of West 95th Street when he was struck by outside gunfire. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was also shot nearby in the 200 block of West 95th Street by a suspect who approached him with a handgun. The victim was hit in the arm and stomach and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police said the two shootings were connected.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.