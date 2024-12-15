Mothers who lost children to gun violence gather on Chicago's South Side, seeking healing and hope

Mothers who lost children to gun violence gather to seek strength and hope

Mothers who lost children to gun violence gather to seek strength and hope

Mothers who lost children to gun violence gather to seek strength and hope

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Chicago mothers came together Sunday to honor and remember the children they have lost to gun violence.

The effort was led by a mother and her granddaughter who know the pain too well.

Inside a room in the South Shore neighborhood, a room was filled with women who have all experienced a loss – whether it's a child of their own or a relative.

The room was filled with emotion, strength, and hope – the things those women embody after dealing with grief.

The dinner was organized by Sherry Wesley and Chevonna Myles – the grandmother and mother of Daveon Gibson, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed on Jan. 31 after leaving Senn High School.

His family said this dinner wasn't just about their loved one, but to serve as a space of healing as these mothers hope for a safer Chicago in which their loved ones reside.

"I want these women to open up to let them know we is not alone. It's other people going through the same thing you going through. And I just feel like I want to take this to another level to keep my baby's name alive," Myles said.

Gibson's mother said her goal next year is to wrap her arms around more mothers experiencing grief, and to keep children out of streets.

Another event for families of gun violence was scheduled for Sunday evening in Hyde Park, where a candle will be lit to honor the lives lost.