Car flips over after crash on Chicago's South Side

By Shardaa Gray

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car flipped over after a violent collision with another car on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened in the Englewood neighborhood in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue.  

A car flipped over after a violent collision with another car on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday afternoon. It was a sight for Englewood residents in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue. CBS

One neighbor said he was in the back of his home when he heard a loud noise.

"When I heard the boom, I said, 'What is that?'" said Leon Walker. "And before I get close to the front, I see the tree laying like that, right? So I come out on the porch and see all of the sirens going off in the car and I see that vehicle up there upside down. You know, I said man, this is something."

It was unclear what led to the crash. The U.S. Marshals were investigating the crash.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 4:10 PM CST

