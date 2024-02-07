Car flips over after crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car flipped over after a violent collision with another car on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened in the Englewood neighborhood in the 6900 block of South Eggleston Avenue.
One neighbor said he was in the back of his home when he heard a loud noise.
"When I heard the boom, I said, 'What is that?'" said Leon Walker. "And before I get close to the front, I see the tree laying like that, right? So I come out on the porch and see all of the sirens going off in the car and I see that vehicle up there upside down. You know, I said man, this is something."
It was unclear what led to the crash. The U.S. Marshals were investigating the crash.
