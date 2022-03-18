South Side church giving away free gas Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Didn't get a chance to fill up your tank at Thursday's gas giveaway? There's another chance for you to fill up your tank for free in Chicago, but this time a South Side church is footing the bill.

Thursday we saw huge lines of cars and a little bit of chaos when businessman Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 of gas at ten stations across the city.

Now, New Life Covenant Church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood wants to help those in their community. Instead of fuel for the soul, Senior Pastor John Hannah asked his congregation to help 200 people struggling with the high gas prices, and the church came through with answered prayer.

"I basically stood in front of my church and said guys we want to bless 200 cars asked a certain amount of ppl if they'd give us $25 and they gave it. We raised it right there on the spot," he said.

Pastor Hannah told me when there's a need, the goal of their church is to fill it -- in this case, fill it up.

That will happen Saturday at noon at the Shell gas station on 79th and State -- right off the Dan Ryan for the first 200 cars will get free gas. But that's not all.

"There will be traffic control pumping the gas, encouraging people, praying with people, just really trying to bring hope to the community," said Pastor Terrance Wallace.

New Life is about to celebrate 18 years as a church and serving the City of Chicago. Some of their other ministries include a food pantry.

The New Life Covenant gas giveaway is Saturday at noon at the Shell gas station at 79th and the Dan Ryan for the first 200 cars only.