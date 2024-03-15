Man killed in South Side Chicago shooting in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Beverly Friday.

At 11:53 a.m., the 34-year-old man was in an alley behind the 1700 block of West 95th Street when a blue car came up, and someone inside shot him, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times in his body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

In the view from Chopper 2, crime scene tape was seen set up at 95th Street and Vanderpoel Avenue – alongside from Vanderpoel Elementary School and just east of the Beverly Hills-95th Street Metra Rock Island Line station.

No one was in custody late Friday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.