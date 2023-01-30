Watch CBS News
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.

They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:

  • 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.
  • 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.
  • 4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.
  • 3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.
  • 4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.
  • 3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.
  • 4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:49PM.
  • 3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:50PM.
  • 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:30 AM.
  • 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:03AM.
  • 300 Block of East 50th Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:40AM.
  • 4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:43AM.
  • 700 Block of East 41st Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:50AM.

In each of the robberies, a group of men drive up in a vehicle, approach the victim, and demand their belongings at gunpoint.

Police have only a vague description of the robbers. 

