Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.

They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:

4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.

4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.

4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.

3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.

4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.

3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.

4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:49PM.

3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:50PM.

4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:30 AM.

4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:03AM.

300 Block of East 50th Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:40AM.

4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:43AM.

700 Block of East 41st Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:50AM.

In each of the robberies, a group of men drive up in a vehicle, approach the victim, and demand their belongings at gunpoint.

Police have only a vague description of the robbers.