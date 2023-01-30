Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.
They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:
- 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.
- 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.
- 4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.
- 3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.
- 4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.
- 3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.
- 4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:49PM.
- 3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:50PM.
- 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:30 AM.
- 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:03AM.
- 300 Block of East 50th Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:40AM.
- 4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:43AM.
- 700 Block of East 41st Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:50AM.
In each of the robberies, a group of men drive up in a vehicle, approach the victim, and demand their belongings at gunpoint.
Police have only a vague description of the robbers.
