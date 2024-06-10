Watch CBS News
South Shore trains halted after train collides with dump truck

By John Dodge

All South Shore trains were stopped after a train collided with a dump truck in Gary on Monday morning.

South Shore officials said the truck went around the crossing gates near Gary Metro Center Station, 200 W. Fourth Ave. 

Trains 214 and 216 from Gary to Chicago were canceled, according to a service announcement posted just after 9 a.m. 

dump-truck-gary.png
This dump truck collided with a South Shore train on Monday morning, June 10, 2024.  Citizen App

Train 214 was due at Chicago's Millenium Park station at 8:38 a.m., and Train 216 was due at 8:58 a.m.

At 9:40 a.m., South Shore said trains were running again with delays of up to an hour. 

It was unknown if anybody was injured, but an ambulance was dispatched. 

Developing ...

John Dodge is CBS Chicago's Director of Digital Content. John is a veteran Chicago journalist with experience in print, television and online platforms and has been with the CBS Chicago team since 2007.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:24 AM CDT

