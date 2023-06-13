Partial building collapse in South Shore; no injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police and city inspectors are on the scene of a partial building collapse Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Bricks, chunks of concrete, and several wooden planks fell from an apartment building near 78th and South Shore Drive, damaging scaffolding in front of the building.

The Chicago Fire Department said no one was injured.

The Chicago Buildings Department did not immediately respond to questions about the building's history of inspections and construction permits.