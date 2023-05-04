South Shore high-rise failed alarm inspection three days before extra-alarm fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The South Shore high-rise where an extra-alarm fire broke out Thursday failed a fire alarm inspection just three days earlier, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has learned.

Records show the building at 6730 S. South Shore Dr. failed an annual fire alarm inspection on Monday, May 1.

The Fire Department ordered management to provide and/or test the fire alarm and evacuation system, have a contractor change the alarm panel so it is in working order, and repair or replace a defective fire pump – the device that first responders normally would connect with in order to reach a fire multiple floors above ground.

We also found violations for issues involving heating – in December of last year, and again in February.

The 2-11 alarm fire started at 9:30 a.m. on the 10th floor of the 17-floor building, according to the Chicago Buildings Department.

Officials say about 150 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

There were no sprinklers inside the building as they are not required as long as it is approved by the Life Safety Evaluation.

Residents of the high-rise say they have been raising alarms ever since a fire in the same building killed two people in 2013.

"There was no alarms that went off," Roberts-Novak said.

Roberts-Novak and the other tenants told CBS 2 that for years, people who live in the building have been pleading with management to do something about their sprinkler and alarm system.

The building is old enough that it is not required to have sprinklers.

In October 2003, six people were killed when they were trapped in a smoky stairwell during a fire at the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building, 69 W. Washington St. The 2003 fire led to new regulations for high-rise buildings in Chicago.

An ordinance that followed in 2004 required all high-rises built before a 1975 fire ordinance to set up voice communication systems, sprinkler systems or other suppression mechanisms, and fireproofing to protect stairwells and openings on balconies or vestibules.

Real estate listings indicate that the South Shore high-rise was built in 1962.

Still, tenants would like an added safeguard such as sprinklers.

That does not mean most residents do not want the added safeguard.

Tenants are telling us they are evacuating the building until further notice.