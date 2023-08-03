Watch CBS News
Local News

South Shore security guard shoots, kills gunman who shot other man

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

South Shore security guard shoots, kills gunman who shot other man
South Shore security guard shoots, kills gunman who shot other man 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Cook County Hospital police officer was involved in a deadly shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on Thursday.

The shooting took place on 71st and Jeffery just before 3 p.m. Police said two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the torso.

The police officer, who was working as a security guard at a store nearby, witnessed the shooting and shot the 25-year-old gunman, killing him.

The other man, 22, is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.