South Shore security guard shoots, kills gunman who shot other man
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Cook County Hospital police officer was involved in a deadly shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on Thursday.
The shooting took place on 71st and Jeffery just before 3 p.m. Police said two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the torso.
The police officer, who was working as a security guard at a store nearby, witnessed the shooting and shot the 25-year-old gunman, killing him.
The other man, 22, is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
