Teen shot and killed in South Loop was student at nearby school

CHICAGO (CBS) – The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in the South Loop was a student at a school near where the shooting took place.

Cameron Rayford was one of two teens shot in the 2000 block of South State Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim, an 18-year-old man, was struck in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital initially reported in good condition.

Rayford was a student at Perspective Rodney D. Joslin Campus, which is located near where the shooting happened. In a statement, the school said his death was "a devastating loss to our school community and our hearts are with the family at this time."

The school added, "Perspectives Charter Schools is unreservedly against any form of violence and we will continue to work towards building a more peaceful world for our students."

Police said the suspect shot the teens from a stolen Kia which was found unoccupied near Cermak Road and State Street near the Red Line.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of Thursday.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the shooting.

TEEN KILLED: 18-year-old Cameron Rayford was shot to death in the 1900 block of South State, South Loop neighborhood, Near South Side on April 27, 2023. A male, 18, was wounded in this targeted attack by other teens. Cameron was known as a dapper dressed teen. pic.twitter.com/SV8fr2v3ZW — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) April 28, 2023