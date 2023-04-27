Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in South Loop

By Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot in the South Loop, one fatally, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were at the scene near the 2000 block of South State Street. Police said the victims were inside a car around 3:30 p.m. when they were approached by a stolen Kia and an occupant fired shots.

One of the victims, 18 was struck in the hand and taken to Northwestern University Hospital initially reported in good condition. The other victim, of unknown age, was struck to the body and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the Kia, which was unoccupied, near Cermak and State.

No offenders are in custody.

A witness told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she heard multiple gunshots near State Street and Cullerton Street.

"I heard about four or five gunshots," said Lena Phillips. "When I looked out the window, I looked to the north of me and I saw a gentleman getting up off the ground. Obviously he was dropping to the ground for coverage and I saw him get up and walk away."

Phillips said she later saw police tape put up around the scene and was told someone was killed.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the shooting.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

