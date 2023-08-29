South Loop parking lots under siege; 'They don't care'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The windows of unattended cars are smashed in as valuables taken in seconds.

More than 40 cars have been targeted just this month, mostly in the South Loop.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of those victims and has the story from a parking lot impacted.

Chicago police said that the vast majority of these car break-ins happened in parking lots and garages.

One victim said his car windows have been smashed so many times in recent months, he stopped locking his doors.

"They are standing right in front of my spotlights, right in front of my cameras. They don't care. They just don't care."

Surveillance images show one of the recent car break-ins in a lot on Wells near 9th Street, Mark Galas' company Hunter Parking, operates five South Loop parking lots.

"It's not just recently. It's been going on since last December when we started getting hit," Galas said. "Customers, for the most part, are understanding that it's not my fault."

Chicago police are warning of over 40 break-ins for August. The majority are concentrated in the South Loop. In most cases, the windows were smashed and valuables taken.

"Saturday morning, I saw a couple of cars that had been broken into about five to six cars driver-side windows busted out and everything," said Zack Robinson who works in the South Loop.

"Welcome to the South Loop."

Tom Hockinson said his truck had been broken into four times while parked in the South Loop.

"The back window was shattered, and a couple computers were stolen that were in a storage container they weren't visible," Hockinson said.

To avoid an expensive fix, Hockinson has stopped locking his truck altogether.

"I much rather replace a dollar or two in change or a phone charger than to fix a window," Hockinson said.

Galas, who relies on people parking in his lots is calling on CPD for resources.

"Just be a presence. Because when there's a presence, things die down," Galas said.

Chicago police advise drivers to park in well-lit areas and install anti-theft or security devices. They also say not to leave your doors unlocked.

Alderman Pat Dowell said that police resources are being shifted to address the problem.

