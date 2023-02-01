CPD warn of more car thefts in South Loop parking garages

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing another warning to drivers Wednesday following more car thefts in South Loop.

They say three more have occurred during the month of January on Wells Street – adding to the previous 15 thefts dating back to December.

Police say the suspect(s) would break the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object before entering and taking possession of the vehicle or property from inside.

The latest incidents happened at the following locations:

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 27, 2023, at 4 p.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 29, 2023, at 8 a.m.

800 block of S. Wells Street on January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Police were unable to provide any descriptions of the suspect(s) in the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312- 744-8263.