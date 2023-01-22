Police warn of multiple car thefts at parking garages in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning drivers of a string of car thefts inside parking garages in South Loop.

Each of the thefts happened between the 500 and 900 blocks of South Wells Street in the months of December and January.

Police say in each incident, the suspect(s) are targeting unattended vehicles located in a parking structure. They would enter locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object before entering and taking possession of vehicle or property from within.

Incident times and locations:

· 800 block of South Wells Street on December 21, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on December 23, 2022, at 12:00 am.

· 500 block of South Wells Street on December 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 15, 2023, at 4:30 pm.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 15, 2023, at 6:30 pm.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 17, 2023, at 1:00 am.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 17, 2023, at 4:00 pm.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 7:00 am.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 8:30 am.

· 900 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 9:28 am.

· 900 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 9:29 am.

· 800 block of South Wells Street on January 18, 2023, at 3:00 pm.

· 900 block of South Wells Street on January 19, 20,23 at 8:40 am.

· 500 block of South Wells Street on January 20, 2023, at 8:00 pm.

· 600 block of South Wells Street on January 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm.

Police were unable to provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.