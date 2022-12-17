'Loved it so much': South Holland students produce newscasts and get new equipment, thanks to journalism organization

South Holland students produce newscasts and get new equipment, thanks to journalism organization

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a big pat on the back for some south suburban grade school students that CBS 2 introduced you to early this year.

Back then, we told you about their ambitious project: a television newscast they produce. Turns out, an Illinois group that promotes journalism education saw that report, and is now helping the kids do even more good work.

CBS 2's Jim Williams has this update.

In this South Holland classroom, it was show and tell. Students and teachers alike, proud to share this progress report.

"Yes, a lot has changed since the last time you guys were here."

Back when CBS 2 at Madison School in March is when we saw these children producing and anchoring their own polished, internet newscast.

The kids tell us our story on CBS 2 made them happy.

"It was like being at a carnival. I loved it so much," said 10-year-old Isaiah Rollins.

"I was really proud of myself," said student Mariah Quinn.

Something else happened when the story aired.

"One of our board members, Jim Slonoff at the Hinsdalian Newspaper in Hinsdale had seen your report," said Jeff Rogers.

The Illinois Press Foundation, which supports journalism education, along with the Illinois Farm Bureau, were so impressed, they gave Madison School a check to buy more equipment.

"We felt like we generally help high school programs. There are not that many programs like that out there for kids that young, and let's encourage that," Rogers said.

Mad 7 Action News now has new microphones, a bigger green screen for all the sophisticated graphics, a teleprompter and a new anchor desk.

"It is a life-saver, not having the kids look down and read from scripts. Now they can look directly. So we're trying to get to level of CBS News," laughs Kassandra Diggs.

Teachers Michelle Orth and Kassandra Diggs started the newscast to help their students learn their school lessons and sharpen their creativity. And this public affirmation is enhancing the students' confidence.

"We knew what we were doing was great, but we also knew there was so much room for growth. That just opened the door for us to do really great things with our kids," said Michelle Orth.

Back when they started the newscast, 10 students participated. Today, more than 25 kids are working on it, and all excited to be there.

You can click here to see the student's newscast.