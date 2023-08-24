CPD seeking vehicle in connection to South Deering homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking the public for help with identifying a car wanted in a homicide on the Far South Side last month.

The incident happened on July 19, around 7:10 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue.

Police released an image of the vehicle described as a dark-colored SUV with a missing front plate and distinct rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Violent Crimes Det. Carlson at 312-747-8271.