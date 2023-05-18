South Austin shooting: Man killed after being shot in chest inside car

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot to death inside a car in the South Austin Neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said around 11:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street and discovered the man, 28, inside the car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told police an unidentified man approached the car and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.