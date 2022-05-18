Watch CBS News
South Austin shooting leaves teen in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen was shot and critically injured Tuesday evening in the South Austin neighborhood.

At 5:35 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone fired shots and struck him, police said.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 8:50 PM

