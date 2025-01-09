Some land in Chicago after fleeing Los Angeles as wildfires rage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As evacuations continue with wildfires ravishing the Los Angeles area, some of those directly impacted by the wildfires are finding refuge in Chicago.

Just after noon Thursday, a flight came into O'Hare International Airport from Los Angeles International Airport. As they departed from LAX on the early-morning flight, the passengers got an eagle's-eye view of the devastation as the jet passed over the wildfires.

Many of them said they were relieved to get out in time, but they are still very much concerned with what will be left when they return.

"The sky was orange, and ashes were falling on our front yard and on our cars, and trees were down," said Stacy Jones, "so we canceled our flight yesterday just to kind of take stock of the situation."

Jones was just one of many Los Angeles residents arriving at O'Hare on Thursday. He brought along his family, where they will spend the next few days in Chicago on what was a planned work trip.

Many of the passengers aboard the flight from LAX that landed midday at O'Hare said while they were not part of the mandatory evacuations, they were thankful to be out of the area. The poor air quality, they said, was making living conditions near the wildfires impossible.

"I'm pretty sensitive to like, smoke and stuff in the air and stuff, so the air quality was pretty bad—and it was pretty thick—and so I was just getting like a headache and stuff like that," said Maya McDuffie.

Jones said he and his wife and son were a little wary about leaving home.

"Definitely, yes," he said. "We have very great neighbors, though, and I think we're far enough away, knock on wood, that we will be ok from the fires."

John Guttmann said many were shocked at the breadth of the fires and the destruction.

"That fire was in the Hollywood Hills last night, and yesterday during the day, no one expected that area to be on fire. So who knows? It could march down," he said. "But you know, you've got to live your life."

Many of the travelers who spoke to CBS News Chicago said they are prepared to extend their trips in Chicago if the situation worsens out in LA.